car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 S Targa 1976 burgundy red in good condition This is a 1976 Porsche 911 S Targa, burgundy red with aluminium Targagrip, a great combination. This 911 S has Fuchs wheels and an original spoiler. The 911S is recognizable by the chrome headlamp rims and doorhandles. The 911S was also provided with a more powerful engine. The burgundy red paint has some traces of use. The marvelous black leather interior is in original condition and has a leather sports steering wheel. This Porsche 911S has the original 6 cyl boxer engine with 175 HP. A great driving Porsche 911 S Targa, comfortable but sporty also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.