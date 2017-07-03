loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 S Targa 1975

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 Targa 1975 smallbody, drivers car 1975 Porsche 911 S Targa with original ‘smallbody’. Interior and exterior are in a nice condition. The red paint, brown interior etc are nice. The 2687 CC 173 HP boxer engine is in a good condition. Drives good. When you are looking for a nice Porsche 911 Targa for driving, this one is certainly interesting. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    409534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1975
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

