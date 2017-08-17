Porsche 911 S Targa 1974

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 S Targa Small Body 1974, fully restored in 2016 Delivery of this Porsche 911 S Targa was in 1974. In 2016 this car was fully restored by us to its original specifications, and both the in- and outside are in great condition. This Porsche has paint in the original colour Peru Red (042-9-1) and black leather interior. A beautiful combination with the chrome details on this so called ‘Small Body 911’. The car has the original and fully revised 2684 CC, 6 cyl, 165 HP Boxer engine and 5 speed manual gearbox, which makes this car drive magnificent. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.