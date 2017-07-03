loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 S GB Edition 2dr PDK - CERAMIC BRAKES - SAT NAV - BOSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S GB Edition 2dr PDK - CERAMIC BRAKES - SAT NAV - BOSE Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: White

This White gloss Porsche 911 Features Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Ceramic brakes, Sat Nav, BOSE Sound System, LED Headlights, Reversing Camera, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, Adjustable Suspension, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 20 inch alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, USB Audio, Music HD, DAB, CD Player, Electronic hand brake, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

  • Ad ID
    419074
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
