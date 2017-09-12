PORSCHE 911 S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20146 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: Jet Black
Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, 21" Cayenne SportEdition wheels, Wheels painted in Black, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, DAB Radio, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Roof rails Black, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Painted
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
