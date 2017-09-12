loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

£56,902
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20146 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: Jet Black

Accessories

Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, 21" Cayenne SportEdition wheels, Wheels painted in Black, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, DAB Radio, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Roof rails Black, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, Roof Spoiler Separation Edge Painted

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    20146 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4134
  • Engine Model
    4134
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

