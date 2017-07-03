Porsche 911 S Coupe 1975

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 911 S 2.7 ltr 1975 small body restored in Holland 1975 Porsche 911 with the original small body. Recently restored in Holland. New paint in the original colour. The original and fully revised 2700cc 173 hp engine is in a very good condition also, which makes it a wonderful car to drive. This car has new black leather interior, leather steering wheel, Fuchs wheels, electric windows etc. So a top 911 in a beautiful colourcombination which drives marvellous. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.