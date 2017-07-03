PORSCHE 911 S 2dr Tiptronic S

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr Tiptronic S Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 3824 Ext Color: Silver

Bluetooth connection, Navigation system, PAS, Steering wheel mounted controls, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Climate control, Sports seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Alarm, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    401575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3824
  • Engine Model
    3824
£29,995

J And M Cars Ltd
Lytham St Annes, FY81TP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

