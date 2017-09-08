PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8837 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Carmine Red.
Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, 20" RS Spyder design wheels, ParkAssist, Sport Chrono Package, Cruise Control, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, DAB Radio, Power Steering Plus, Heated 3pk Steering Wheel, Instrument Dials in Black, Side Skirts in exterior colour, Coloured Wheel Centres, Front Seat Heating, Smoker Package
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
