Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK, Glass sunroof, Side skirts painted, Outer door-sill guards in carbon, Privacy glazing, Sports seat backrests in leather, Seat belts in Guards red, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 20'' 911 Turbo S wheels.

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Porsche 991 Turbo S Coupe finished in Black Metallic complemented with Black Leather, Red Stitching and Carbon Inlays. This car has a huge specification to include Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof, Side skirts painted, Outer door-sill guards in carbon, Privacy glazing, Extended interior package Sports seat Plus backrests in leather, PORSCHE and model designation painted, Seat belts in Guards red, Model designation on doors, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 20'' 911 Turbo S wheels, Multifunction steering wheel, Seat heating, Online Navigation Module, Digital Radio, Sports Chrono Package, Park Assist Front & Rear with Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Two-Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces & Voice Control System, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Performance Display, Connect Plus, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Internet Access, Porsche Car Connect including Carfinder, Carbon Brakes and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for