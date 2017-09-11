PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3184 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Night Blue Metallic
20'' 911 Turbo S Wheels,PDK 7-Speed Transmission,Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof,TV Tuner,Porsche Entry & Drive,Light Design Package,Power Steering Plus,Adaptive Cruise Control with Porsche Active Safe,Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel,Lane Change Assist,Rear Privacy Glass,Heated Seats,Seat Ventilation,Speed Limit Display,Floor Mats,Porsche Vehicle Tracking System,Video Presentation Available,Cherish Number Not Included
Porsche Centre Solihull
B904GT, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
