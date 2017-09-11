loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

£155,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3184 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Night Blue Metallic

Accessories

20'' 911 Turbo S Wheels,PDK 7-Speed Transmission,Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof,TV Tuner,Porsche Entry & Drive,Light Design Package,Power Steering Plus,Adaptive Cruise Control with Porsche Active Safe,Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel,Lane Change Assist,Rear Privacy Glass,Heated Seats,Seat Ventilation,Speed Limit Display,Floor Mats,Porsche Vehicle Tracking System,Video Presentation Available,Cherish Number Not Included

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3184 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Porsche Centre Solihull
B904GT, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

