PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4440 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Interior package leather (including door trim strip), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Rev counter dial face in black, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Rear-axle steering, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Passenger footwell storage net, Smoking package, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Leather interior package in two-tone combination,Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK

  • Ad ID
    416103
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4440 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£97,990

Porsche Centre Bristol
BS107UH, Bristol
United Kingdom

