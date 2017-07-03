PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4440 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Interior package leather (including door trim strip), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Rev counter dial face in black, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Rear-axle steering, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Passenger footwell storage net, Smoking package, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Leather interior package in two-tone combination,Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Bristol
BS107UH, Bristol
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017