loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10070 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Guards Red

Accessories

Light Design Package,Sport Chrono Package,Homelink,Bi Xenon Headlamps in Black,ISOFIX,Digital Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,Rear Wiper,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Sport Design Steering Wheel,Park Assist,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,PCM (Satellite Navigation),20'' Sport Techno Alloy Wheels,Wheels Painted Black,Guards Red Seats Belts,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Heated Seats,Sports Seats,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,Sports Exhaust System,BOSE Surround Sound System,Cruise Control,Power Steering Plus,Includes 2 Years Porsche Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10070 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£84,000

Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!