PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10070 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Guards Red
Light Design Package,Sport Chrono Package,Homelink,Bi Xenon Headlamps in Black,ISOFIX,Digital Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,Rear Wiper,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Sport Design Steering Wheel,Park Assist,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,PCM (Satellite Navigation),20'' Sport Techno Alloy Wheels,Wheels Painted Black,Guards Red Seats Belts,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Heated Seats,Sports Seats,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,Sports Exhaust System,BOSE Surround Sound System,Cruise Control,Power Steering Plus,Includes 2 Years Porsche Warranty
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017