PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32255 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: GT Silver Metallic
19'' Turbo S Alloy Wheels,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,PCM Satellite Navigation,BOSE Surround Sound,PCCB Ceramic Composite Brakes,Sports Chrono Pack,Dynamic Engine Mounts,TV Tuner,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,Leather Roof Lining,Universal Audio Interface,Park Assist,VTS (Vehicle Tracking System),Heated Seats,Sun Visors in Leather,Side Skirts in Exterior Colour,Rear Wiper,Floor Mats,Includes 2 Years Porsche Warranty
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017