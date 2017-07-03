loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32255 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: GT Silver Metallic

Accessories

19'' Turbo S Alloy Wheels,Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof,PCM Satellite Navigation,BOSE Surround Sound,PCCB Ceramic Composite Brakes,Sports Chrono Pack,Dynamic Engine Mounts,TV Tuner,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,Leather Roof Lining,Universal Audio Interface,Park Assist,VTS (Vehicle Tracking System),Heated Seats,Sun Visors in Leather,Side Skirts in Exterior Colour,Rear Wiper,Floor Mats,Includes 2 Years Porsche Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32255 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
£87,500

Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

