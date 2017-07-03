loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22500 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

Accessories

20-inch Carrera Classic Wheel,Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors,Porsche Communication Management PCM including Navigation,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,Multi-Function Steering Wheel,BOSE Surround Sound System,Heated Seats,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Heated Steering Wheel,Front and Rear ParkAssist,HomeLink Garage Door Opener 433 MHz,Preparation For Mobile Phone,Cruise Control,Top Tinted Windscreen,Aluminum Window Frames,Wheel Centres,Floor Mats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405265
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£65,000

Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!