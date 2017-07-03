PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22500 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic
20-inch Carrera Classic Wheel,Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors,Porsche Communication Management PCM including Navigation,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,Multi-Function Steering Wheel,BOSE Surround Sound System,Heated Seats,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Heated Steering Wheel,Front and Rear ParkAssist,HomeLink Garage Door Opener 433 MHz,Preparation For Mobile Phone,Cruise Control,Top Tinted Windscreen,Aluminum Window Frames,Wheel Centres,Floor Mats
Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017