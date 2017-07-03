PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22420 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: RED
Adaptive sports seats plus, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Lid of storage bin with logo, Dynamic engine mount, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Auenspiegel manuell anklappbar automatisch abblendend Memoryfunktion, Heated seats, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Cruise control, Windschott elektrisch, Top tinted windscreen, Navigation software ''Package Europe'', Light design package, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Lenksule el. lngs- und hhenverstellbar mit Memoryfunktion, Power steering plus, Telephone module, Preparation Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS), BOSE Surround Sound System, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel, Universal audio interface,Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
