loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£44,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62323 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic

Accessories

19'' Turbo Alloy Wheels,PCM Touch-Screen Navigation,Bluetooth Telephone Module,Sport Chrono Package Plus,Sports Exhaust System,Bi-Xenon Headlamps Inc Dynamic Cornering,Sports Seats,Heated Seats,Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,ParkAssist (parking aid rear),Auto Dimming Mirrors Inc Rain Sensor,Crest Embossed Headrests ,Universal Audio Interface,Including 2 Years Porsche Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321618
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62323 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex
Burgess Hill, RH159TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed