PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62323 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic
19'' Turbo Alloy Wheels,PCM Touch-Screen Navigation,Bluetooth Telephone Module,Sport Chrono Package Plus,Sports Exhaust System,Bi-Xenon Headlamps Inc Dynamic Cornering,Sports Seats,Heated Seats,Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,ParkAssist (parking aid rear),Auto Dimming Mirrors Inc Rain Sensor,Crest Embossed Headrests ,Universal Audio Interface,Including 2 Years Porsche Warranty
Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex
Burgess Hill, RH159TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
