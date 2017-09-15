PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Accessories

Central rev counter and multi purpose display, Oil pressure gauge, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, Porsche communication management including navigation, Radio/CD/DVD/MP3 player with touchscreen display, USB interface in rear,Lovely 911 Cabriolet S with the PDK Gearbox. This one owner vehicle has been cherished by its owner and is immaculate throughout. This 991 model is a great drivers car, quick and responsive