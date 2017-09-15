PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10800 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLACK
Central rev counter and multi purpose display, Oil pressure gauge, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, Porsche communication management including navigation, Radio/CD/DVD/MP3 player with touchscreen display, USB interface in rear,Lovely 911 Cabriolet S with the PDK Gearbox. This one owner vehicle has been cherished by its owner and is immaculate throughout. This 991 model is a great drivers car, quick and responsive
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...