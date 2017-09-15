loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 S 2dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£83,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10800 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Central rev counter and multi purpose display, Oil pressure gauge, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, Porsche communication management including navigation, Radio/CD/DVD/MP3 player with touchscreen display, USB interface in rear,Lovely 911 Cabriolet S with the PDK Gearbox. This one owner vehicle has been cherished by its owner and is immaculate throughout. This 991 model is a great drivers car, quick and responsive

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326571
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed