loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 911 S 2dr

Compare this car
£59,911
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

911 Carrera S, 7 Speed Manual Gearbox, Agate Grey Metallic Paintwork 801, Agate Grey/Pebble Grey Bi-Colour Leather Interior 2,606, Top Tinted Windscreen 77, Multi Functional Steering Wheel 356, Floor Mats 121, Heated Steering Wheel 182, Light Design Pack 299, Heated Seats 320, Power Steering Plus 178, Rear Wiper 235, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System 477, Park Assist Front & Rear 639, 20'' Sport Design Alloy Wheels 243, Telephone Module 558, Porsche Tracking System 1,140, PCM With Satellite Navigation 2,120, Bluetooth Phone, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights,,Porsche 911 S 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328410
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed