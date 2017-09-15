Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: S 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: GREY
911 Carrera S, 7 Speed Manual Gearbox, Agate Grey Metallic Paintwork 801, Agate Grey/Pebble Grey Bi-Colour Leather Interior 2,606, Top Tinted Windscreen 77, Multi Functional Steering Wheel 356, Floor Mats 121, Heated Steering Wheel 182, Light Design Pack 299, Heated Seats 320, Power Steering Plus 178, Rear Wiper 235, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System 477, Park Assist Front & Rear 639, 20'' Sport Design Alloy Wheels 243, Telephone Module 558, Porsche Tracking System 1,140, PCM With Satellite Navigation 2,120, Bluetooth Phone, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights,,Porsche 911 S 2dr
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...