loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

Photos Map

car description

The Porsche 911 is the best known sports car by Porsche. The look of the car is designed by Ferdinand “Butzi” Porsche, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of the brand. The well-known shape has barely changed in the last 50 years.This Porsche 911 has had a complete engine overhaul several years ago (the K-Jetronic 2.7 L engine) and also has a new clutch. The past owner had the Porsche totally optically restored (a unique fact is that the rock-hard bottom has never been welded), the optical restoration was not out of necessity but just to get the car back on top, and the car is provided with a professional coating in its original colour Cockney Brown, even the inside of the wheel arches are neatly painted in this colour. At the restoration of this Porsche the brakes all round are also replaced and the car has been technically fully trimmed and fitted a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection (up to 28-07-2019)Be deemed to be redundant, but the engine is running pretty stationary, accelerates powerfully and the Porsche shifts smoothly through all the gears and brakes completely properly. The car is stunning in its original colour paint and the car is technically okay.It is seldom that a Porsche 911 in this condition is offered, this is a true collector’s item and in the current Porsche market also rising a solid investment. This Porsche is becoming more rare and sought-after, do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of this beautiful classic car.Brand: Porsche Type: 911 S 2.7 CoupeYear of production: 1976Colour: Cockney Brown (Original colour) Engine and power: 2.7L K-Jetronic Boxer 6 - 150HPFuel type: PetrolTransmission: 915 - 5 speed manual transmissionOdometer reading: 181466 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (Dutch margin car)Documents / registration number: Dutch badge (36-YD-54) and valid inspection until 28-07-2019 (NL)VIN: 9116200922OPTIONS:-Cookie cutter wheels (original)-Cookie Cutters rims- Dual exhaust- Folding rear seat- Original temporary spare tyre includedADDITIONAL REMARK:Motor has been completely revised a few years ago.-Paint is in beautiful condition-With fully new clutch-Brakes are replaced all around-Recently equipped with new tires-Never welded on bottom, 100% original and hardTo be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407563
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 3.2 Convertible - 1985

    Porsche 911

    €48,000 - €62,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €42,000 - €54,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 Turbo - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €70,001 - €91,001.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

    Porsche 911

    €60,000 - €78,000 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 schmale Karosse

    Porsche 911

    €38,000 - €49,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche-911 Carrera 4 (996)-1999

    Porsche 911

    €22,100 - €28,730 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €76,000 - €98,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Coupé 2,2l - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €69,001 - €89,701.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera Convertible - 1987

    Porsche 911

    €53,000 - €68,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Targa - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 3.2 Convertible - 1985

    Porsche 911

    €48,000 - €62,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

    Porsche 911

    €42,000 - €54,600 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 Turbo - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €70,001 - €91,001.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

    Porsche 911

    €60,000 - €78,000 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 schmale Karosse

    Porsche 911

    €38,000 - €49,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche-911 Carrera 4 (996)-1999

    Porsche 911

    €22,100 - €28,730 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 2.0 T Coupé - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €76,000 - €98,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Coupé 2,2l - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €69,001 - €89,701.30 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 Carrera Convertible - 1987

    Porsche 911

    €53,000 - €68,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T Targa - 1970

    Porsche 911

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€42,000 - €54,600 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!