Porsche - 911 S 2.7 Coupe - 1976

The Porsche 911 is the best known sports car by Porsche. The look of the car is designed by Ferdinand “Butzi” Porsche, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of the brand. The well-known shape has barely changed in the last 50 years.This Porsche 911 has had a complete engine overhaul several years ago (the K-Jetronic 2.7 L engine) and also has a new clutch. The past owner had the Porsche totally optically restored (a unique fact is that the rock-hard bottom has never been welded), the optical restoration was not out of necessity but just to get the car back on top, and the car is provided with a professional coating in its original colour Cockney Brown, even the inside of the wheel arches are neatly painted in this colour. At the restoration of this Porsche the brakes all round are also replaced and the car has been technically fully trimmed and fitted a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection (up to 28-07-2019)Be deemed to be redundant, but the engine is running pretty stationary, accelerates powerfully and the Porsche shifts smoothly through all the gears and brakes completely properly. The car is stunning in its original colour paint and the car is technically okay.It is seldom that a Porsche 911 in this condition is offered, this is a true collector’s item and in the current Porsche market also rising a solid investment. This Porsche is becoming more rare and sought-after, do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of this beautiful classic car.Brand: Porsche Type: 911 S 2.7 CoupeYear of production: 1976Colour: Cockney Brown (Original colour) Engine and power: 2.7L K-Jetronic Boxer 6 - 150HPFuel type: PetrolTransmission: 915 - 5 speed manual transmissionOdometer reading: 181466 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (Dutch margin car)Documents / registration number: Dutch badge (36-YD-54) and valid inspection until 28-07-2019 (NL)VIN: 9116200922OPTIONS:-Cookie cutter wheels (original)-Cookie Cutters rims- Dual exhaust- Folding rear seat- Original temporary spare tyre includedADDITIONAL REMARK:Motor has been completely revised a few years ago.-Paint is in beautiful condition-With fully new clutch-Brakes are replaced all around-Recently equipped with new tires-Never welded on bottom, 100% original and hardTo be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.