Porsche - 911 S - 1969

car description

Totally restored Porsche.Owned by me for more than 15 years.Car is 1 of the first 2.2 delivered in by Dieteren België.There is a chance that the car was presented on the Autosalon because this is an S with original air conditioning delivered in Belgium. Something that apparently is very rare. Air conditioning still comes with the car but has not been mounted.Car was at the time purchased by Mr Ziegler of the transport company.Car was restored by me using all original Porsche parts.Engine has been entirely restored.Interior is still altogether original.The car can be viewed and collected in Lauwe, Belgium.