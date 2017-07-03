loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

Full maintenance history availableNew tires and rims.Valid inspection on delivery•Registration: German car.Fuel: Petrol•Colour: Mocha Brown with Golden rims.Condition of maintenance: Completely okay•Paintwork and body condition: TOP - completely new sprayed.Condition of mechanics: Fully revised..Options: Leather interior, sun roofRegistered on Belgian number plateThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407504
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
€60,000 - €78,000 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

