Porsche - 911 RS 3.0 - 1980

Full maintenance history availableNew tires and rims.Valid inspection on delivery•Registration: German car.Fuel: Petrol•Colour: Mocha Brown with Golden rims.Condition of maintenance: Completely okay•Paintwork and body condition: TOP - completely new sprayed.Condition of mechanics: Fully revised..Options: Leather interior, sun roofRegistered on Belgian number plateThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwpoort, Belgium.
Jul 3, 2017