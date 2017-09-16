Porsche 911 Reserved

loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Carrera 2 S presented in Basalt Black comes with a full Porsche and specialist history and the following specification; Black leather, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, instrument dials in white, automatic climate control, PCM2 (Porsche Communication Module) with navigation, telephone module, cruise control, windscreen with top tint, rear park assist, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Xenon headlights and 19" Sport Design alloy wheels with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 54,500 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.8 Finished in: Basalt Black

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328883
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    54500 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

