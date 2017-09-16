Porsche 911 Reserved

car description

Porsche 911 Carrera 2 S presented in Basalt Black comes with a full Porsche and specialist history and the following specification; Black leather, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, instrument dials in white, automatic climate control, PCM2 (Porsche Communication Module) with navigation, telephone module, cruise control, windscreen with top tint, rear park assist, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Xenon headlights and 19" Sport Design alloy wheels with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 54,500 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.8 Finished in: Basalt Black