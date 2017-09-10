Porsche 911 Reserved

loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S presented in Lapis Blue comes with a full history and the following specification; Stone Grey leather, sports seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, instrument dials in white, automatic climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM2) with navigation, telephone module, cruise control, switchable sports exhaust, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), rear park assist, Xenon headlights with home light function and 19" Turbo alloy wheels with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 47,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2006 (55) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.8 Finished in: Lapis Blue

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

