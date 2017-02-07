PORSCHE 911 MK 997 CARRERA 2 (GEN 2) 6 SPEED COUPE 2008

2008 58 Porsche 911 (Gen 2 ) 997 3.6 Carrera 2S (6 Speed);;Official Transferable Porsche warranty and Porsche assist till January 2018.;;Basalt black met ;Stone grey full leather trim ;3 keepers ;3.6 litre c2 model;39624 miles full main-dealer service history x 4;19 inch genuine factory fitted sports design alloys ;6 speed manual gearbox;Sports crono pack ;Switchable sports suspension ;Electric tilt / slide sunroof;Porsche Stability Management (PSM);Satellite Navigation ( touchscreen with postcode);Cruise control ;Telephone module, and Bluetooth phone module ;Nose sound system with cd;Heated seats;Cobra tracker with fobs ;Alcantara headlining ;Porsche fitted over mats ;Rear parking sensors;Litronic headlights;;;A genuine and original example that is in perfect condition inside and out comes with a full Main dealer history and a very nice spec. Wheels are also unmarked with matching recent new Pirelli N rated tyres. Mot history every year Every service invoice from new and all mots.;;Serviced @;;8993miles 2010 Porsche Bristol ;;23197 miles 2012 Porsche Guildford;;29030 miles 2014 Porsche Guildford;;36375 miles 2016 Porsche Cambridge major service with plugs and belts.;;These gen 2 cars benefit from the newer engine with lower emissions (hence 12 mths tax is GBP 285.00) updated touch screen sat nav lights etc.;;Car is supplied hpi clear with full book pack, both keys, cobra tracker keys,full Porsche warranty details and all invoices mots etc ;;GBP 37995 px and down trades on request.;;Delivery available to your door nationwide.;Viewing 7 days a week by appointment only please;Similar cars always wanted for stock please go to web site for more details on selling your car
11 Carrshill Close, Costessey Norwich NR8 5DW
NR8 5DW,
United Kingdom
