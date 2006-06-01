loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 MK 997 997 3.8 CARRERA 4S 1 OWNER FSH FACTORY GT3 AEROKIT GBP 19K WORTH OF FACTORY EXTRAS 2006

£39,995
2006/06 Reg, 1 Owner From New, Full Service History, Almost GBP 19K Worth Of Factory Fitted Optional Extras, Great Spec Including- Midnight Blue Metallic, Factory Fitted GT3 Cup Aerokit, PCM Navigation Module, PCM Telephone Module, Stone Grey Full Leather Heated Adaptive Sports Seats, Porsche Crest On Headrest, Switchable Sports Exhaust System, C4S Aluminium Door Entry Guards That Light Up, Bose Sound System, CDC-4 CD Changer, Alcantara Roof Lining, Extended Leather Dash, Red Brake Calipers With Logo, 19” Carrera Classic Alloy Wheels With Coloured Wheel Centres, Smooth Leather 3 Spoke Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Assistance, Rear Wiper, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Aluminium Rear Console, Aluminium Fuel Cap, Top Tinted Windscreen, I Pod Connection, Porsche Vehicle Track System, Hpi Clear, Nation Wide Delivery Service, Has To Be One Of The Best 997 C4S Out There

  • Ad ID
    310837
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Model
    997 3.8 CARRERA 4S 1 OWNER FSH FACTORY GT3 AEROKIT GBP 19K WORTH OF FACTORY EXTRAS
Wakefield
Wakefield, WF1 4EL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

