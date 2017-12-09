PORSCHE 911 MK 996 CARRERA CABRIOLET 1999

car description

Very rare low mileage original example, includes private plate TLV 911 (valued at GBP 3500) Full Service History, new discs and pads all round, new alternator and battery, upgraded facelift lights. Also included is the Factory Hardtop with genuine Porsche wall mount.;;Heated Seats (pair), Metallic Paint, Leather 3-Spoke Airbag Steering Wheel, Silver Wheel Centres with Coloured Porsche Crest, 10 Speaker Sound System with 6 Channel Amplifier, Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Leather seats, Multi CD Player, Remote Central Door Locking, Electric windows, 18" Split Rim Alloy wheels.;;THIS PORSCHE IS A FUTURE CLASSIC AND IS INCREASING IN VALUE EVERY YEAR!!; WILL COME WITH NEW MOT AND 6 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY.