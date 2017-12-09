loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 MK 996 CARRERA CABRIOLET 1999

car description

Very rare low mileage original example, includes private plate TLV 911 (valued at GBP 3500) Full Service History, new discs and pads all round, new alternator and battery, upgraded facelift lights. Also included is the Factory Hardtop with genuine Porsche wall mount.;;Heated Seats (pair), Metallic Paint, Leather 3-Spoke Airbag Steering Wheel, Silver Wheel Centres with Coloured Porsche Crest, 10 Speaker Sound System with 6 Channel Amplifier, Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Leather seats, Multi CD Player, Remote Central Door Locking, Electric windows, 18" Split Rim Alloy wheels.;;THIS PORSCHE IS A FUTURE CLASSIC AND IS INCREASING IN VALUE EVERY YEAR!!; WILL COME WITH NEW MOT AND 6 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420751
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/12/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.4
  • Engine Model
    CARRERA CABRIOLET
£19,995

The Yard, r/o 46 Junction Road, Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill, RH15 0JN, West Sussex
United Kingdom

