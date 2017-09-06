loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 MK 996 Carrera 2 Cabriolet 6 Speed Manual

£16,995
car description

UK Supplied New by AFN Chiswick on 22/4/1999;911 Carrera 3.4 6 Speed Manual;Special Order Slate Grey Metallic;Graphite Grey Full Leather;Hard Back Sports Seats;Slate Grey Centre Console;3 Spoke Sports Steering Wheel;Graphite Grey Porsche Overmats;Black Power Hood;Hard Top;Wind Deflector;Air Conditioning;Sound System;18" Turbo Look Alloys (4 x Conti-Sport N-Rated Tyres);Cost New GBP 77,421.23;;Genuine 75,000 Miles with Full Service History Main Dealer / Porsche Specialist. Low Ownership having had the Same Keeper for Approx 12 Years. Original Service Book Plus Large History File Including Original Bill Of Sale, Invoices and All Previous MOT Certificates. Recent Major Service Included Spark Plugs, Brake Fluid, Brake Discs and Pads and Air Con Rads. Completely Standard Car Retaining Original Factory Spec and with No Registration Plate Changes Recorded Since New. Complete Tool Kit, Leather Book Pack and Spare Key. Very Desirable Colour combination and Manual Gearbox. Excellent Condition Throughout.;;Please Call for Appointment To View.;Nationwide Delivery / Shipping Arranged.;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310545
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/09/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Model
    Carrera 2 Cabriolet 6 Speed Manual
Nr Buckie, , , ,
AB56 5LB,
United Kingdom

