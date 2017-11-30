PORSCHE 911 MK 996 Carrera 1999

car description

Arctic Silver Metallic;Black Leather Interior;84,000 miles;Manual Gearbox;;;Air Conditioning / Climate Control;Anti Lock Brakes;Upgraded Sound System;Electric Mirrors;Electric Windows;Full Leather Interior;Heated Seats;Headlamps Washing System;On- Board Computer;Porsche Colour Crested Wheel Centres;Power Assisted Steering;PSM - Porsche Stability Management;Rear Park Assist;Red Brake Calipers;Remote Central Locking;Spare Remote Key;Sports Exhaust System;18" Turbo Alloy Wheels;;We are delighted to offer this, late model, low mileage, 996 Carrera. The car has covered just 84,000 miles from new with a Full Service History. ;;The car benefits from just completing a full service including a new clutch and flywheel, also the IMS was replaced. ;;For more information or to arrange a test drive please call Clive.;;All our cars are fully HPI checked and clear.;;Debit and Credit Cards Accepted .. Part Exchange Welcome .. Finance Arranged .. International Shipping Arranged.;;VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY