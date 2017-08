PORSCHE 911 MK 991 CARRERA 4S PDK CONVERTIBLE AWD ** STUNNING VEHICLE READY TO DRIVE AWAY ** 2014

car description

HERE WE HAVE FOR SALE THIS STUNNING 2014 14 PORSCHE 911 991 AWD PDK CARRERA 4S CONVERTIBLE - WRAPPED IN 3M SATIN MATT GREY ;;THIS CAR CAME OUT OF THE FACTORY WITH AN OPTIONAL EXTRAS LIST AMOUNTING TO A WHOPPING GBP 21,500 !;THE PRICE WHEN NEW OF THIS CAR WITH EXTRAS WAS GBP 118,500 !!!!!;PRETTY MUCH EVERY SINGLE EXTRA THAT WAS AVAILABLE WAS ADDED TO THE THIS CAR.;BELOW IS THE LIST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS AND COSTS - A FULL PRINTED COPY CAN BE GIVEN AS SHOWN ON THE HPI WEBSITE ;;Summary;DescriptionPrice (inc VAT);Vehicle base price when newGBP 96,964;Price of optional equipmentGBP 21,568;Total CostGBP 118,532;;Optional Equipment;DescriptionPrice When New (inc VAT);Leather interior package in natural leatherGBP 3,172;Sport Chrono PackageGBP 2,460;Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)GBP 2,387;Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way, electric) with memory packageGBP 2,226;Sports seat Plus backrests in leatherGBP 1,044;BOSE Surround Sound-System (13 Lautspr.)GBP 963;Exterior package paintedGBP 850;20-inch SportTechno wheelsGBP 838;Dashboard trim package in leatherGBP 801;Metallic PaintGBP 801;Rear compartment trim package in leatherGBP 720;Telephone module for PCM with BluetoothGBP 558;PDK gear selector personalisation packageGBP 486;Steering wheel rim with decorative stitching in contrasting colourGBP 482;Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)GBP 477;Multifunction steering wheelGBP 356;Extended door trim package in leatherGBP 324;Seat heatingGBP 320;Rear-view mirror in leatherGBP 316;Cruise ControlGBP 267;ParkAssist front and rearGBP 243;Steering column casing in leatherGBP 223;Electric folding exterior mirrorsGBP 202;Instrument surround upper section in leatherGBP 202;Steering wheel heatingGBP 182;Belt outlet trims in leatherGBP 162;Headlight cleaning system covers paintedGBP 138;Porsche Crest embossed on headrestsGBP 138;ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seatGBP 121;Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche CrestGBP 109;Carrera Red Natural LeatherGBP 0;Rhodium Silver MetallicGBP 0;Total Price of Optional EquipmentGBP 21,568;;WOW....WHAT A CAR THIS IS !;;I BOUGHT THIS CAR FROM A DEALER 3 MONTHS AGO TO HAVE A BIT OF FUN WITH ! WHEN I BOUGHT IT, IT WAS RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC COLOUR WHICH WASNT TO MY TASTE, SO I IMMEDIATELY HAD IT PROFESSIONALLY WRAPPED TO AN UNBELIEVABLE STANDARD BY A COMPANY IN MACCLESFIELD. THEY WENT THE WHOLE HOG, INSIDE DOORS SHUTS, DOORS, A POSTS ETC. THE FINISH IS TRULY EXCEPTIONAL AND THE CAR REALLY DOES STAND OUT. YOU WILL NOT SEE MANY OTHERS IN THIS COLOUR ! IT TURNS HEADS EVERYWHERE IT GOES ! WE ALSO HAD THE REAR LIGHTS SMOKED AT THE SAME TIME WHICH REALLY DO FINISH IT OFF !!! ;;THE ORIGINAL BODYWORK OF THE CAR WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT AND FOR THE PEACE OF MIND OF POTENTIAL BUYERS, WE HAVE FULL PICS / VIDEOS OF ALL AROUND THE CAR BEFORE IT WAS WRAPPED;;THE WRAP CAN BE PROFESSIONALLY REMOVED IF REQUIRED BY THE NEW OWNER. NO DAMAGE WILL BE CAUSED AND IT WILL NOT COST A GREAT DEAL.;;THIS CAR IS SOLD AS A CATEGORY D VEHICLE, CLEARLY OBVIOUS BY THE PRICE TAG WHICH IS GBP 20K LESS THAN ITS NEAREST RIVAL WITH SIMILAR SPEC FROM A DEALER !;;I KNOW THE FULL HISTORY OF THIS VEHICLE AS I TRIED TO BUY IT WHEN IT WAS DAMAGED BUT MISSED OUT BY A VERY SMALL AMOUNT !!! ;;THE CAR HAD DAMAGE TO THE PASSENGER REAR QUARTER AREA, DOOR AND SILL. THE CAR SHOULD OF BEEN REPAIRED BY INSURANCE AS IT WAS NOT EVEN BAD, BUT AS THE VEHICLE WAS OWNED BY THE DIRECTOR OF ENTERPRISE RENT A CAR, HE DID NOT WANT THE CAR BACK AFTER THE ACCIDENT AND SO THE INSURANCE PAID OUT WHICH MEANT THE CAT D MARKER !!! ;;I HAVE ALL THE IMAGES OF THE CAR IN ITS DAMAGED STATE AND YOU WILL AGREE THAT THE DAMAGE WAS MINIMAL. ;;THE CAR HAS ONE PREVIOUS OWNER WHICH WAS ALSO ENTERPRISE. FOR SOME REASON THEY ADDED AN EXTRA OWNER JUST TO CHANGE THE ADDRESS OF THE REGISTERED ENTERPRISE OFFICE ON THE V5 !!!;THE V5 SHOWS THE PREVIOUS REGISTERED KEEPER AND THE CURRENT OWNER BOTH AS ERAC ! ;WE HOLD TITLE TO THE CAR IN THE TRADE AS TO NOT ADD AN EXTRA OWNER ON THE V5;;THIS REALLY IS AN AMAZING CAR AND THE DRIVE / POWER IS UNBELIEVABLE ! ;;ANY INSPECTION IS WELCOME BY RAC / AA / INDEPENDENT ENGINEER;;THE CAR WILL BE SOLD WITH BOTH THE REMOTE KEYS , FULL OWNERS PACK, MOT CERTIFICATE AND V5 LOGBOOK;;VIEWING IS WELCOME. PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT AS THE VEHICLE IS NOT KEPT ON SITE.;;PLEASE NOTE THE PRIVATE PLATE IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE. THE ORIGINAL PLATE WILL BE PUT BACK ON.;;POUND NOTES - 1% CHARGE;DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED - NO CHARGE;CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED - SMALL CHARGE;BANK TRANSFERS ACCEPTED - NO CHARGE AND PREFERRED PAYMENT METHOD;;WE ARE LEADING THE WAY IN THE RE-SALE OF NEARLY NEW SALVAGE - NEW STOCK ARRIVING DAILY - ADD US TO YOUR FAVOURITE SELLER'S LIST !!!;;FOR FURTHER INFO OR ON ANY OTHER VEHICLES WE HAVE IN STOCK OR IF YOU WOULD LIKE US TO FIND YOU A CERTAIN CAR;PLEASE CALL RICHARD, MIKE, JAMES OR JON ON 07966 258 662 / 01260 252 872