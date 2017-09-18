loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 911 L Coupe 1968

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Porsche 911L 1968, matching Numbers, Sunroof, History This Porsche 911L Coupe was new delivered on September 22th, 1967, in the colour Chamagner Gelb. IN 2002 the Porsche beccame beautiful new paint. The interior has black leather and the car has also some factory options like electric sunroof and differential lock. Matching numbers 1991CC, 6 cyl, 130 HP engine. This Porsche won several prices in 1968 and quotation and purchase receipt are present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 911 l coupe 1968 black black-leather sunroof leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol 2-plus-2 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed