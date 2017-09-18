Porsche 911 L Coupe 1968

car description

Porsche 911L 1968, matching Numbers, Sunroof, History This Porsche 911L Coupe was new delivered on September 22th, 1967, in the colour Chamagner Gelb. IN 2002 the Porsche beccame beautiful new paint. The interior has black leather and the car has also some factory options like electric sunroof and differential lock. Matching numbers 1991CC, 6 cyl, 130 HP engine. This Porsche won several prices in 1968 and quotation and purchase receipt are present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport