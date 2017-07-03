loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:[997] Carrera 4 Cabriolet S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr PDK Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK

Accessories

Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Electrically adjustable seats, Sun visors in leather, Rear section of center console in leather, Wheel spacers 5mm, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, 7-speed double clutch transmission (Porsche Doppelkupplung - PDK), Heated seats, 19 inch SportDesign wheel, Wheel centre set, Tyre Pressure Monitoring system (TPM), Fire extinguisher, Seat ventilation (only i.c.w heated seats), Windscreen with grey top tint, Dynamic cornering lights, ParkAssist (parking aid rear), Sport Chrono Package Plus, Telephone module, Extended navigation module for PCM 3.0, BOSE Surround Sound System, CDC-4 six disc CD/DVD autochanger, Floor mats, Universal audio interface, Two-tone leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    31116 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2009
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
£52,950

Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom

