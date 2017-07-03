loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:CARRERA 4 GTS PDK ,Derivative:991 ,Variant: 2017 67 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS PDK (GEN II)

1 Owner, 2 Keys, Black Leather & Alcantara Upholstery, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Remainder of the manufactures warranty, Privacy glass, Multimedia display screen, Gloss red calipers, CD Stereo System, Touch screen media system, Reverse camera aid, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, USB In, Optional extra spec, Crayon Paintwork, GTS Alcantara Package, LED Main headlights in Black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) , Sport Design Package, Electric Slide & Tilt Glass sunroof, Park Assist front & rear with reverse camera, privacy glass, Rear Apron Painted, Side Skirts Painted, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Power steering plus, Front axle lift system, 20" 911 Turbo S Alloys in black, Sports seats plus (4 way - electric) interior package carbon (inc door trim strips, BOSE Surround sound system, Total cost of optional extra spec £17102, Driver / Passenger heated seats, Paddle shift, Automatic lights Auto start / Stop, Isofix child seat preparation, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, air con, Electric windows & Mirrors, Alcantara GTS Headlining, Alcantara Centre Armrest / Door card panels & Armrests, Alcantara GTS Steering wheel, Full Cloth mats, Chrome interior handles, Voice activation commands, Traction control, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke GTS Steering wheel, Central Locking, Driver / Passenger airbags, Aluminium / Rubber pedals, Sports exhaust system, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & Spoiler, High line stop light, Twin gloss black centre exhaust system, Headlamp Washers, Black front bumper insert, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification, 450 BHP, Porsche All Wheel Drive Technology (AWD), Outstanding performance, Avoid the waiting list, 1 Private owner from new, Best Colour Combination available, Best value example on the market, Drive away today

  • Ad ID
    417018
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    NX67NTF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    656 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
