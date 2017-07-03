Variant name:[991] Gt Coupe GT3 RS ,Derivative:GT3 RS ,Variant: GT3 RS 2dr PDK Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2dr PDK
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 20-inch GT3 RS wheels, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Cruise control, Lifting system front axle, Sound Package Plus, Six-point seat belt for front passenger, Mobile phone preparation, Sport Chrono Package incl. Porsche Track Precision App and preparation for laptrigger, Floor mats
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017