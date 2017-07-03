loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 911

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:CARRERA 2 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:996 ,Variant: 2004 54 Porsche 911 3.8 350 BHP Carrera 2 S Tiptronic S Coupe We are delighted to be able to offer this unique example 2004 54 reg Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera 2 S Tiptronic 350 BHP 2 Door which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards by porsche & porsche Specialists throughout its life and professional wrapped in stunning riviera Blue with contrasting black leather upholstery which is without doubt one of the most unique colour combination available on the market.Optional extra Specification Tiptronic s (5 Speed) Arctic silver metallic paint (Original colour, Sports chrono package plus, 4 disc cd changer, sports seats with a total cost of £3616. Also includes 19" Carrera 2 Anthracite Alloy wheels, Gloss red calipers, 4 Way exhaust system, Sim card slot, PSM, Gloss black & Carbon wrapped upgraded spoiler and much more. This stunning sports & performance coupe is fitted with a upgraded GT Body Styling Kit which completely changes the look of this Porsche. Viewing is essential as we can guarantee there is nothing on the market to compare this vehicle too. So call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as first to see will buy !

Accessories

2 Keys, Full Service History, Full Black leather upholstery, 19" Carrera 2 Anthracite alloy wheels, Professional Vinyl wrap in Blue, Gloss red calipers, Upgraded Carbon & Black Gloss Wrapped Spoiler, 4 Way Exhaust system, Zun Sport Grille, Plastic Moulded Front Splitter, Optional extra spec, Tiptronic S (5 Speed) S, Arctic Silver Metallic Paint (Original Colour, Sports Chrono Package Plus, 4 Disc CD Changer, Sports Seats, Total cost of £3616, Sim Card Slot, Sport Mode Selector, Porsche stability Management (PSM), Chassis selector, CD Stereo System, Multimedia display screen, Leather Centre Armrest, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Door card armrests, Full Cloth mats, Front elec windows, Drop down Rear Seat Uprights, Silver 5 Ring Instrument Dials, Heating control system, Silver interior handles, Extended Leather Dashboard trim, Anthracite Inlays, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke Tiptronic Steering wheel, Central Locking, Rubber & Aluminium Pedals, Driver / Passenger airbags, Gloss black & silver mirrors, Silver Exterior Handles, Body coloured bumpers, High vis stop lamp, Alcantara roof lining, Black carpet throughout, Contrast grey stitching, GT Styling Kit, PAS, ABS, 350 BHP, Standard Manufacturers Specification, Outstanding Performance, Most unique example on the market !

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    NK54AWP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    65362 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2004
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,990

237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!