car description

Variant name:CARRERA 2 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:996 ,Variant: 2004 54 Porsche 911 3.8 350 BHP Carrera 2 S Tiptronic S Coupe We are delighted to be able to offer this unique example 2004 54 reg Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera 2 S Tiptronic 350 BHP 2 Door which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards by porsche & porsche Specialists throughout its life and professional wrapped in stunning riviera Blue with contrasting black leather upholstery which is without doubt one of the most unique colour combination available on the market.Optional extra Specification Tiptronic s (5 Speed) Arctic silver metallic paint (Original colour, Sports chrono package plus, 4 disc cd changer, sports seats with a total cost of £3616. Also includes 19" Carrera 2 Anthracite Alloy wheels, Gloss red calipers, 4 Way exhaust system, Sim card slot, PSM, Gloss black & Carbon wrapped upgraded spoiler and much more. This stunning sports & performance coupe is fitted with a upgraded GT Body Styling Kit which completely changes the look of this Porsche. Viewing is essential as we can guarantee there is nothing on the market to compare this vehicle too. So call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as first to see will buy !