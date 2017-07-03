Variant name:CARRERA 2 TIPTRONIC S ,Derivative:996 ,Variant: 2004 54 Porsche 911 3.8 350 BHP Carrera 2 S Tiptronic S Coupe We are delighted to be able to offer this unique example 2004 54 reg Porsche 911 3.8 Carrera 2 S Tiptronic 350 BHP 2 Door which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards by porsche & porsche Specialists throughout its life and professional wrapped in stunning riviera Blue with contrasting black leather upholstery which is without doubt one of the most unique colour combination available on the market.Optional extra Specification Tiptronic s (5 Speed) Arctic silver metallic paint (Original colour, Sports chrono package plus, 4 disc cd changer, sports seats with a total cost of £3616. Also includes 19" Carrera 2 Anthracite Alloy wheels, Gloss red calipers, 4 Way exhaust system, Sim card slot, PSM, Gloss black & Carbon wrapped upgraded spoiler and much more. This stunning sports & performance coupe is fitted with a upgraded GT Body Styling Kit which completely changes the look of this Porsche. Viewing is essential as we can guarantee there is nothing on the market to compare this vehicle too. So call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment as first to see will buy !
2 Keys, Full Service History, Full Black leather upholstery, 19" Carrera 2 Anthracite alloy wheels, Professional Vinyl wrap in Blue, Gloss red calipers, Upgraded Carbon & Black Gloss Wrapped Spoiler, 4 Way Exhaust system, Zun Sport Grille, Plastic Moulded Front Splitter, Optional extra spec, Tiptronic S (5 Speed) S, Arctic Silver Metallic Paint (Original Colour, Sports Chrono Package Plus, 4 Disc CD Changer, Sports Seats, Total cost of £3616, Sim Card Slot, Sport Mode Selector, Porsche stability Management (PSM), Chassis selector, CD Stereo System, Multimedia display screen, Leather Centre Armrest, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Door card armrests, Full Cloth mats, Front elec windows, Drop down Rear Seat Uprights, Silver 5 Ring Instrument Dials, Heating control system, Silver interior handles, Extended Leather Dashboard trim, Anthracite Inlays, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke Tiptronic Steering wheel, Central Locking, Rubber & Aluminium Pedals, Driver / Passenger airbags, Gloss black & silver mirrors, Silver Exterior Handles, Body coloured bumpers, High vis stop lamp, Alcantara roof lining, Black carpet throughout, Contrast grey stitching, GT Styling Kit, PAS, ABS, 350 BHP, Standard Manufacturers Specification, Outstanding Performance, Most unique example on the market !
