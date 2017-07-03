Porsche > 911

Variant name:2dr PDK ,Derivative:997 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: CARRERA 2 PDK
3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Air conditioning, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Drivers airbag, DVD, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lumbar support, PAS, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Remote central locking, Side airbags, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre repair kit, Xenon headlights,
Phoenix Retail Park,Paisley,Linwood Road
PA1 2BH
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017