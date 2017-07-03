loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911

Variant name:2dr PDK ,Derivative:997 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: CARRERA 2 PDK

3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Air conditioning, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Drivers airbag, DVD, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lumbar support, PAS, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Remote central locking, Side airbags, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre repair kit, Xenon headlights,

  • Ad ID
    415238
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    YT60RYR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    43424 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2010
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.6
£42,995

Phoenix Retail Park,Paisley,Linwood Road
PA1 2BH
United Kingdom

