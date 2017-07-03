Porsche > 911

Accessories

First Registration: 1st October 1973,Mileage: 38273,Owners: 11,A fantastic example of an iconic and appreciating Porsche, presented in Silver with a black leather interior the car has covered just 38273 miles since first registration., Supplied with the car is a folder comprehensively detailing the cars history. Various receipts/tax discs/invoices are all present and create a true reflection of the cars condition., The car has been maintained throughout its life at the correct intervals with work being carried out when required. This has been done via renowned Porsche Specialist and Official Porsche Centres.,Perhaps the most notable invoice relates to September 2017 where a new correct S Spec engine was supplied/rebuilt and fitted to the car. A full list of work completed in this phase is in the supplied file with the work being carried out by Canford Classics.,This well maintained example of the iconic 911 Targa is ready to be driven and enjoyed., For more information please speak to a member of the classic team.