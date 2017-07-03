loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:[991] Carrera Cabriolet ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK

Sports seats Plus (4-way electric), Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist (front and rear), Electrically folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, GT - Sport steering wheel, Leather interior package in two-tone combination

  • Ad ID
    414297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Registration no.
    CJ17WAA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3067 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
£89,990

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom

