loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 911

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:[991] Carrera Cabriolet S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr PDK Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK

Accessories

Adaptive sports seats plus, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Lid of storage bin with logo, Dynamic engine mount, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Außenspiegel manuell anklappbar automatisch abblendend Memoryfunktion, Heated seats, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Cruise control, Windschott elektrisch, Top tinted windscreen, Navigation software "Package Europe", Light design package, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Lenks{ule el. l{ngs- und h¦henverstellbar mit Memoryfunktion, Power steering plus, Telephone module, Preparation Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS), BOSE® Surround Sound System, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel, Universal audio interface

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Registration no.
    WR12LFZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    22420 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2012
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£69,990

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!