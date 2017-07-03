loading Loading please wait....
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Body colour bumpers, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Front lip spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen washer jets, LED daytime running lights, Lightweight plastic rear screen, Rear spoiler, Sports exhaust system, Welcome home function, 3 spoke Alcantara GT3 steering wheel, Alcantara door handle, Alcantara gearknob + handbrake grip, Alcantara roof lining, Centre console with three storage compartments, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Interior orientation lighting, Leather airbag module in steering wheel, Lockable glovebox, Manual reach and height seat adjustment, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

  • Ad ID
    413318
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3797
£174,900

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

