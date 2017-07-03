Porsche > 911

car description

FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Demo Plus 1 Owner Porsche Carrera S 2016 Model Generation 2 in Fantastic Condition throughout. What a Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Specification! Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Sport Chrono Package incl. Mode Switch 2, Sports Exhaust System, 20'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera, Fully Electric Sports Seats (14-way, Electric), BOSE Surround Sound-System, Adaptive Cruise Control w. Por. Active Safe (PAS), LED Main Headlights inc. (PDLS+), Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Interior Package Carbon, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Light Design Package, Bi-Xenon Main Headlights incl. (PDLS), Auto Headlights and Wipers, Dual Climate Control, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Power Steering Plus, Full Colour Wheel Centre Caps, Door Sill Guards In Stainless Steel, Standard Features - Audio Interfaces and Voice Control System, Auto Start/Stop Function and Coasting, ParkAssist (Rear), Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM), Electric Backrest Angle, Green-Tinted Thermally Insulated Glass, 4 seats, Carrara White, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and C