Porsche > 911

First Registration: 1973,Mileage: 72716 ,Owners: 9,This rare car is one of 11 manufactured in this colour and comes with a fully documented history file., This 2.7RS is number 1419, finished in Aubergine Purple, with white script writing and silver fusch alloy rims. The car has had 8 owners in total and has covered 72716 miles., Originally a German car it was imported into the UK in 1990 and has spent its life in London and Surrey. Supplied with the car is full documentation of the restoration work that has been completed including labour time sheets and receipts detailing exactly what work has been carried out, evidence documenting the hours and detail into restoring the vehicle comes with the car as a full library of photographs showing the RS at each point of its restoration., We purchased the car from Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) private collection of cars. He has owned and enjoyed the car for a number of years., When the car arrived with us the decision was taken to complete a full mechanical engine restoration and a light cosmetic restoration to return the car back to showroom condition.