Used condition, Franchise approved,

Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front+rear windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrically powered wind deflector, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washers, Outer door sill guards in chrome-plated stainless, Welcome home function, Windscreen with grey top tint, 2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment, 3 x 12V power sockets, Centre console storage, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Dual zone automatic climate control, Extended headrests intergrated in front seats, Footwell illumination, Front centre armrest, Ignition Lock illumination, Interior orientation lighting, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Pollen/active carbon filters, Rear centre armrest, Split folding rear seats, Sports seats, Storage compartments in doors

  • Ad ID
    408887
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10170 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2981
Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield
United Kingdom

