Porsche 911

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, 2 Year Warranty & Roadside Assistance

Accessories

BOSE Surround Sound System, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, 20-inch Carrera S wheel, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Heated seats, ParkAssist front and rear, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Sports seats plus, Rear wiper, Floor mats, Telephone module, Top tinted windscreen, Bespoke video presentation available for this vehicle, Nationwide deliveryPorsche Financial Services funding packages available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10348 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
£66,990

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

