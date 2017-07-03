loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 911

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, 2 Year Warranty & Roadside Assistance

Accessories

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Electric slide/tilt sunroof, BOSE Surround Sound System, 20-inch Carrera S wheel , Electric folding exterior mirrors, Heated seats, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), SportDesign steering wheel, Power steering plus, ParkAssist front and rear, Model designition "911", Telephone module, Top tinted windscreen

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23631 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£65,990

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!