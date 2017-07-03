Variant name:[991] Carrera 4 Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr PDK Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK
Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Steering code model designation rear painted, Passenger footwell storage net, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Entry & Drive, Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof, BOSE® Surround Sound-System
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017