Variant name:[991] Carrera 4 Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S 2dr PDK Porsche 911 S 2dr PDK

Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete), Privacy glass (rear side windows and rear window), Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Steering code model designation rear painted, Passenger footwell storage net, Bi-Xenon main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Entry & Drive, Light design package, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof, BOSE® Surround Sound-System

  • Ad ID
    408784
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    10965 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
£95,990

The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH
United Kingdom

