Porsche > 911

Variant name:[991] Gt Coupe GT3 ,Derivative:GT3 ,Variant: GT3 2dr PDK, 20" Centrally Locked Black Wheels, Front Axel Lifting Function, Navigation, Bluetooth, Music Audio Streaming, Sports Chrono Pack, Front Seat Heating, Sports Exhaust, Full Porsche Service History Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this stunning Porsche 991 GT3 3.8 PDK Coupe. Finished in Racing Yellow with complimenting Black Leather, Alcantara Sports Seats and Carbon Fibre Inlays. This awesome vehicle comes with 20" Centrally Locked Black GT3 Alloy Wheels, Red Callipers, Front Axel Lifting Function, Porsche Communication Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Music Audio Streaming, Sports Chrono Pack, Front Seat Heating, Windscreen with Top Tint, LED lights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System, Yellow Seat Belts, Sports Seats Plus, Sports Exhaust, Sports Design Steering Wheel, AUX and USB, Dual Climate Control and much more. The car also has a full Porsche service history carried out at Porsche Belfast on 12/11/15 at 5294miles and Porsche Sheffield on 04/09/2017 at 6356miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.