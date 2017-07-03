Porsche > 911

Variant name:CARRERA 4S PDK ,Derivative:991 ,Variant: CARRERA 4S PDK Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way, electric) Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor BOSE® Surround Sound-System Control number for Custom colour Cruise control Door sill guards in carbon, illuminated Electrically folding exterior mirrors Floor mats GT - Sport steering wheel Headlight cleaning system covers painted Heated multifunction steering wheel Instrument dials in White Interior package carbon (including door trim strips) LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+) Light design package ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera PDK gear selector in carbon Porsche Crest embossed on headrests Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Power steering Plus Preparation outer door-sill guards, illuminated Seat heating Seat ventilation Side skirts painted Smoking package Speed limit display Sport Chrono Package including mode switch Sport Chrono stopwatch instrument dial in White Sports exhaust system Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels

Accessories

Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.6-inch TFT colour display,Mobile telephone preparation,On board computer,Outside temperature gauge,PCM voice control,Porsche communication management including navigation,Sports button,Telephone module for PCM,Connect Plus with Apple CarPlay, wireless internet access, Carfinder, Remote Vehicle Status and Remote Services,DAB Digital radio,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Air blades with active cooling air flaps,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights,Automatically extending rear spoiler,Body colour bumpers,Electric hood operation with auto side windows,Electric windows + one touch open/close + door seal protection function,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electrically powered wind deflector,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated windscreen washers,LED daytime running lights,LED tail lights,Welcome home function,Windscreen with grey top tint,2 in-dash cupholders above glove compartment,3 x 12V power sockets,Air quality sensor,Air recirculation system,Centre console storage,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Continuously variable dimming interior light,Dual zone automatic climate control,Footwell illumination,Glovebox illumination,Ignition Lock illumination,Illumination of luggage compartment,Interior orientation lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather centre console storage compartment,Leather door panel armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Leather interior door handles,LED reading lights,Lockable glovebox,Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel,Pollen/active carbon filters,Split folding rear seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Storage compartments in doors,3 point inertia reel seatbelts,ABS,ASR + ABD,Automatic roll over protection,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front head airbags,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front seat thorax airbags,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Height adjustable front seatbelts,POSIP,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Red brake calipers,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system with interior radar surveillance,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Porsche vehicle tracking system (VTS),Remote control central locking,Transponder engine immobiliser,Porsche Active Suspension Management,Porsche stability management (PSM),Sealing compound and compressor kit