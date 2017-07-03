Variant name:[997] Gt Coupe GT3 ,Derivative:GT3 ,Variant: GT3 2dr Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Porsche 911 GT3 2dr finished in Guards Red Gloss with Black Leather/Alcantara Interior. Contact Us for Further Details or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.
Leather/Alcantara Carbon Bucket Seats, 19" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels,On board computer, Remote boot release, Variable PAS, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front apron, Front fog lights, Graduated tinted windscreen, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer jets, Rear apron, Rear spoiler, Water repellent side windows, Welcome home function, Alcantara gearknob + handbrake grip, Alcantara roof lining, Alcantara/leatherette seat trim, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Footwell illumination, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Interior orientation lighting, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, ABS, ASR + ABD, Brake calipers in red, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Porsche vehicle tracking system (VTS), Adjustable suspension, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche stability management (PSM), Sealing compound and compressor kit
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD
United Kingdom
