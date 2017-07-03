Variant name:[991] Carrera 4 Cabriolet ,Variant: 2dr PDK Porsche 911 2dr PDK
Interior package carbon (including door trim strips), Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (highgloss), LED main headlights in black including Porsche DynamicLight System Plus (PDLS+), Instrument dials in White, 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Tinted taillights, Sports exhaust system, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Steering code model designation rear painted, Passenger footwell storage net, Light design package, Speed limit display, ParkAssist (front and rear), Power steering Plus, Floor mats, BOSE® Surround Sound-System
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom
