Variant name:CARRERA 4S PDK ,Derivative:997 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: CARRERA 4S PDK Porsche 997 C4S gen 2 convertible with full service history and great spec including; switchable sports exhaust, 7 speed PDK gearbox, sport design steering wheel, PCM 3 Satellite navigation with Bluetooth phone modules, sport chrono plus package, full black leather sports heated seats, 19in turbo wheels, cruise control, rear parking assist, in basalt black metallic.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GY60WBT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2010
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
